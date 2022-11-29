Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.79.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

