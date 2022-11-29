Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CTRA stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

