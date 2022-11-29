Credit Suisse AG Acquires 221,725 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Pembina Pipeline worth $53,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several research firms have commented on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

