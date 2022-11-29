Credit Suisse AG Acquires 42,399 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,399 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $52,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.88.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $288.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

