Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,514 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.21% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $45,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARWR opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.42.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

