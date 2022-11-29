Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $51,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.86.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

