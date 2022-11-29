Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,293 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $44,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

