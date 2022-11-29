Credit Suisse AG Has $44 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 833,758 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $44,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

