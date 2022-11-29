Credit Suisse AG Has $45.76 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.41% of AtriCure worth $45,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AtriCure by 204.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AtriCure by 16.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AtriCure by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AtriCure by 122.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

