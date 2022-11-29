Credit Suisse AG Has $46.56 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $46,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 17.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

