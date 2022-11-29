Credit Suisse AG Has $46.98 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $46,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra lifted their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $606.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.68 and its 200 day moving average is $581.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

