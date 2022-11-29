Credit Suisse AG Has $47.32 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,484 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BCE were worth $47,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

