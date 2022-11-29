Credit Suisse AG Has $49.52 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.51% of Twist Bioscience worth $49,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after buying an additional 1,003,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $99.74.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.