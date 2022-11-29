Credit Suisse AG Has $50.79 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of Xylem worth $50,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.