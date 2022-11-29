Credit Suisse AG Has $55.58 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $55,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

