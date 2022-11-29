Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Simon Property Group worth $52,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

