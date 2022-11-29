Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Quanta Services worth $48,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 46.2% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 594,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,479,000 after acquiring an additional 187,739 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $5,766,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.3 %

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

NYSE:PWR opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

