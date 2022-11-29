Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $51,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

