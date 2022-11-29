Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of XPeng worth $52,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE XPEV opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About XPeng

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.