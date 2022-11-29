Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,588,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $47,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after buying an additional 701,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

