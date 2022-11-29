Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $52,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,861 shares of company stock worth $34,018,084. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

