Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,935 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.78% of Phreesia worth $49,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 57.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 80.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Down 2.8 %

Phreesia stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.