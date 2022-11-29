Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,808 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $56,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of NetEase by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NetEase Stock Up 2.0 %

NetEase Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.