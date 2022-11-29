Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $47,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,527.56 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,776.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,474.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.