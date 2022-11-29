Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $48,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

GWW stock opened at $594.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.70 and its 200 day moving average is $522.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.