Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,454 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $45,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

