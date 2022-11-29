Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,893 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.62% of Pentair worth $46,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after buying an additional 155,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after buying an additional 286,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 3.6 %

Pentair stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.