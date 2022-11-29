Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,815 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $52,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,861 shares of company stock worth $34,018,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

PTC stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

