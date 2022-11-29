Credit Suisse AG Sells 370,305 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $53,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $51,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

