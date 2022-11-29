Credit Suisse AG Sells 43,588 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of SVB Financial Group worth $44,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.18 and its 200-day moving average is $371.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

