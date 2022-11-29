Credit Suisse AG Sells 463,906 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $45,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,128,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,334,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

