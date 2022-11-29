Credit Suisse AG Sells 54,956 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,956 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $46,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after buying an additional 229,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at $143,107,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,793 shares of company stock valued at $143,521. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

