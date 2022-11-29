Credit Suisse AG Sells 61,556 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of CMS Energy worth $49,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMS opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

