CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

