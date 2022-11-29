D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 12th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

