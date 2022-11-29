Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.23 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.85% of RadNet worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RDNT stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

