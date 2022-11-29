Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $56.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KR opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.