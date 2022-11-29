Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of DBD opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $174.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,242,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,034,061 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

