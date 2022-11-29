Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 441.1% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,057,000 after buying an additional 239,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.62.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average of $242.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

