DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of DT Midstream worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $50,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 153.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 780,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 472,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of DTM opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

