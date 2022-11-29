Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $267.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

