Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile



Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

