Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 296 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ambarella by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ambarella by 52.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 47.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.