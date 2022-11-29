Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 732 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.