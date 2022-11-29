eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EGAN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EGAN opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Institutional Trading of eGain

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eGain by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 543,228 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,082,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,081 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 325,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.