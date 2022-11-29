eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Down 1.8 %

eGain stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $266.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of eGain

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eGain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.