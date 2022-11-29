Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Elastic worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 369,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

NYSE ESTC opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $162.46.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

