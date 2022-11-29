Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 9.6 %

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

