Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Equifax Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE EFX opened at $190.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.39.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.



