Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Robert Half International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report released on Friday, November 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

